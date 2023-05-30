Damion Comager charged with murdering 3-month-old daughter found dead in woods near Major Deegan Expressway

Baby girl found dead in the woods in the Bronx

Baby girl found dead in the woods in the Bronx

Baby girl found dead in the woods in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- A Bronx man was charged with murder after his 3-month-old daughter was found dead in a wooded area near the Major Deegan Expressway.

Police arrested Damion Comager, 23, after the body of Genevieve Comanger was discovered steps from a pedestrian overpass at West 161st Street at around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

Comager was charged with murder, manslaughter and concealment of a human corpse.

"I love my daughter and I'm sorry," Comager said as he was walked out of the police precinct Monday.

Donald Comager, the suspect's father, said he called police after being concerned for his granddaughter.

"I did call the police ... Because of what he told me. 'She had passed away,' and I asked him why, and he told me that he shook her because she was screaming, and he went to sleep and he woke up and she was stiff, she was cold," said Donald Comager. "My son, he might think I didn't do the right thing. But I did the right thing."

Twenty-year-old Ivana Paolozzi, the baby's mother, was charged with concealment of a human corpse and obstructing governmental administration.

Detectives said the baby and her parents were staying at a shelter on University Avenue, not far from where her body was found.

"Occasionally I would see them coming out of the shelter. They were pretty nice, say good morning," said neighbor Gilbert Velez. "I have grandchildren, and it saddens me ... This baby could have been somebody special."

"I'm a mother and it's scary just to think about it," said neighbot Gabriella Cunalata.

The medical examiner said the baby's cause of death was still under investigation and additional testing is required.