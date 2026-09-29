Former N.J. Lt. Gov. Dale Caldwell disputes allegations that led to his resignation, says "for some reason, people wanted me out"

New Jersey's former lieutenant governor is speaking out in an exclusive interview just days after stepping down.

Dale Caldwell resigned last week over accusations of inappropriate behavior with women and ethics violations.

Tuesday, Caldwell sat down for an exclusive television interview with CBS News New York's Christine Sloan to dispute the allegations.

"How could a lawyer make this determination with no corroborating evidence? You know, that is not what America's all about. America's about fairness," Caldwell said.

Caldwell denied allegations against him in an independent 61-page investigation alleging he pushed for the hiring of a girlfriend without disclosing their relationship, took personal guests to ticketed events on taxpayer money and made a sexual comment to a staffer when her friend rejected his romantic advances.

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"Investigators claim that you told a staffer, and I am not going to sugarcoat this, 'you young women are looking for young sperm,'" Sloan said.

"That's one of the big problems I have with the lawyers that put this nonsense together," Caldwell said. "She was mentioned 59 times throughout that report. So clearly it's that person's report and no one else ... there's no corroboration. So three people in the same car said it wasn't true. Why did the lawyers use that?

"For some reason, people wanted me out, and that's OK," Caldwell added.

"I still don't understand. Why would people want to go after you?" Sloan asked.

"I can't speak - that's on them. But politics is a nasty game," Caldwell said.

Gov. Mikie Sherrill called for Caldwell's resignation. Her spokesperson said in a statement, "The independent investigation, conducted by a respected former Attorney General, substantiated serious violations of state ethics rules and found that his conduct constituted sexual harassment. Governor Sherrill committed to bringing a new culture to Trenton, and she means it. The Governor knows that public service is a privilege – not a right. Her statement on Friday, and the pattern and practice of the former Lt. Gov's misconduct found in the investigation, speak for themselves."

"Why did you resign if you're saying you're being falsely accused?" Sloan asked.

"Because the priority has to be the people of New Jersey," Caldwell said.

Caldwell, a minister and son of a civil rights activist who marched with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., said he did not want a long impeachment process.

"I could've fought it, but then it would have been a battle against the administration, and I want the Mikie Sherrill administration to be successful," Caldwell said.

Caldwell also said state ethics rules are complex, and he reimbursed for state dinners, and that he's proud of his service.

"How do you think this is going to turn out in the end?" Sloan asked.

"I think it will turn out in the end, people will realize - the truth comes out eventually," Caldwell said.

Caldwell says he is exploring legal remedies, especially with the New Jersey Civil Service Commission to make sure he is cleared of the sexual harassment allegations.