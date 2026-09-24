New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill calls for Lt. Gov. Dale Caldwell's resignation after investigation

New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill is calling for her own lieutenant governor, Dale Caldwell, to resign.

Caldwell was investigated earlier this year following accusations of inappropriate behavior with women and ethics violations.

According to the findings released Wednesday, the investigation found evidence that the 66-year-old made a romantic advance toward a female staffer's friend and made a sexual comment to the staffer after he was rejected.

The findings also say Caldwell repeatedly tried to get a promotion for a state employee with whom he had a romantic relationship without disclosing the nature of their relationship.

Investigators also say they found evidence Caldwell brought personal guests to ticketed events for free without getting ethics clearance.

In a statement Thursday, Sherrill said she was giving Caldwell until Friday to resign, saying he "engaged in serious, repeated violations of state policy and failed to uphold the responsibilities of his office."

"I hold everyone in my Administration to the highest ethical standard. We all have a duty to follow our state ethics and harassment policy and our Code of Conduct. Anyone who violates these will be held accountable," Sherrill wrote, in part.

CBS News New York reached out to Caldwell, but has not yet heard back.