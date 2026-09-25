New Jersey Lt. Gov. Dale Caldwell resigns, Gov. Mikie Sherrill says

New Jersey Lt. Gov. Dale Caldwell submitted his resignation Friday, Gov. Mikie Sherrill announced.

The move comes after Sherrill called for him to resign in the wake of an investigation into accusations of inappropriate behavior with women, along with ethics violations.

"I gave the lieutenant governor until today to resign. He submitted his resignation to me this afternoon, which I accepted. I appreciate his service both on the campaign, and in the first months of this administration," Sherrill said. "His decision will allow us to move forward with important work serving the people of our state."

Sherrill announced that Acting State Comptroller Shiley Emehelu will serve as acting secretary of state while Sherrill selects a new lieutenant governor.

The investigation's findings were released earlier this week.

"As outlined in the report, the investigation found that the lieutenant governor failed to uphold the responsibilities of his office, and that he demonstrated a pattern of behavior that does not meet the standards of this administration," Sherrill said. "The report documents serious, repeated violations of state policy, including ethical lapses and a substantiated findings of sexual harassment."

Sherrill said she appreciated Caldwell's service, and mentioned Caldwell's deep commitment to addressing "longstanding challenges facing Black communities across our state."

Sherrill said the investigation was "thorough, and it was impartial."

"Let me be clear: all credible allegations of misconduct must be fully investigated and addressed," Sherrill said. "In my administration we are committed to doing what is right, not what is politically expedient."

Caldwell's attorney have previously disputed the findings of the investigation.

"The Lieutenant Governor participated in the investigative process faithfully to the limited extent permitted, expecting a genuine truth-seeking inquiry. Unfortunately, the report twists seemingly benign phrases, such as 'executive presence,' to imply improper motive; relies heavily and unduly on the anonymous complainant's perceptions, characterization, and multi-layered hearsay; and disregards the testimony of staffers who did not share those views, as well as the Lieutenant Governor's own account," they said in a statement, in part.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for more information.