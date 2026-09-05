New Jersey. Lt. Gov. Dale Caldwell under investigation for alleged inappropriate behavior with women, reports say

Less than eight months after being sworn in, New Jersey's Democratic Lt. Governor, Dale Caldwell, has come under scrutiny.

According to the New Jersey Globe, the New York Times, and NJ.com, Caldwell is the subject of an internal investigation for alleged inappropriate behavior with women and possible ethics violations. New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill has reportedly brought in an outside law firm to handle the inquiry.

"We want to know how many people made complaints because it appears in the report that there was more than one," said Christine Giordano Hanlon, who is New Jersey's Republican Party Chairwoman.

Senate Republican leader Anthony Bucco said the allegations are deeply concerning and called for Caldwell to temporarily step down.

Giordano Hanlon called the report shocking and disappointing. She is now demanding accountability from the Sherrill administration.

"We want to know who knew what and when, why this has been shielded from the public, when there's going to be a resolution," she said.

Caldwell is also secretary of state overseeing elections. Last week, the 66-year-old served as acting governor for several days.

Giordano Hanlon said Caldwell should be placed on leave until the probe is complete.

"The fact this was going on for months really makes you think that these are very serious allegations, and he should not have been serving in any of these roles while this has been going on," she said.

Sherrill's spokesperson wouldn't comment on the reported investigation. He said in a statement: "The Governor would take any reports of inappropriate behavior or misconduct extremely seriously and expects our public officials to hold themselves to the highest standards. We cannot confirm or deny potential personnel matters."

It's unclear how long it will take until the investigation is complete.

CBS Philadelphia attempted to contact Caldwell but was not successful. We also reached out to top-ranking Democrats in New Jersey, and are still waiting to hear back.