Former New Jersey lieutenant governor Dale Caldwell addresses his resignation

New Jersey's former lieutenant governor is breaking his silence a day after resigning from office.

Dale Caldwell spoke Saturday outside his home in New Brunswick.

Gov. Mikie Sherrill called for Caldwell to step down Thursday after an independent investigation revealed allegations of sexual harassment and ethics violations, and he submitted his resignation Friday afternoon.

"The report, I think, was just specious. There are all sorts of wrong things and mistakes," Caldwell said. "I'm not resigning because of that ridiculous report. I'm resigning because I don't want to be a distraction to the Mikie Sherrill administration. You know, I think that there's a lot of great things they've started. I started some great things at the Department of State that will be continued."

Caldwell says he plans to work as a private citizen and says he will continue to support Sherrill's administration

Sherrill has 45 days to select a new lieutenant governor. In the meantime, acting State Comptroller Shirley Emehelu will serve as acting secretary of state.

Caldwell's attorney Thomas Calcagni said they will continue to challenge the report's findings.

"Dr. Caldwell's resignation, submitted to put an end to the targeted campaign to discredit his character, does not in any way diminish our outrage concerning the investigative process and its specious findings," Calcagni said in a statement, in part. "Counsel is fully exploring all legal remedies to ensure a true, balanced, and unbiased record."

Sherrill said the investigation was "thorough, and it was impartial."