Daily News journalists walk off the job for the first time since 1991

NEW YORK -- Journalists at the New York Daily News walked off the job on Thursday morning.

CBS New York has learned more on why they are on strike and how the move will impact readers.

Rain didn't get in the way of staff picketing on Broadway at 39th Street. Journalists said they engaged in the 24-hour walkout to to send a message that they care about this city, their jobs and this newspaper.

The Daily News' union said staff walked out because they are fed up with Alden Global Capital's constant cuts and apparent commitment to shrinking the paper.

Alden Global Capital is a hedge fund that in 2021 purchased Tribune Publishing, the company that previously owned the newspaper and many others.

The union says management is trying to cut overtime across the board, but explained because staff is small, metro reporters often work overtime to provide the best possible coverage.

The Daily News has been around for more than a century. The walkout is its first since 1991.

"These incremental cuts that are going on year after year, nickel and diming, stringing out of the union negotiations, for now more than two years. The company has shown no urgency and settling, coming to a contract. It's just making it very difficult to cover a city of 9 million with the few reporters that we have," reporter Graham Rayman said.

"I think it impacts our coverage. You, I mean, that's the bottom line," said City Hall reporter and union steward Mike Gartland.

CBS New York reached out to the Daily News executive editor, but did not immediately hear back.

A rally was set to take place on Thursday afternoon.

A reporter with the Daily News told CBS New York there are 54 union members on the staff.

CBS New York will have more on the walkout -- and the impact -- on the News at 5 p.m.