Cyclosporiasis cases in N.Y. continue to grow with 470 now statewide

The number of cyclosporiasis cases in New York state continues to grow.

New York state health officials said Friday there are now approximately 470 cases statewide of the intestinal disease since May 1. Health officials say the current amount of cases is on par for what might be typically be expected during this time of year.

Health officials said that, despite clusters breaking out across the United States, there's no evidence as yet of there being a single unified Cyclospora outbreak that links all the cases.

As of July 9, New York City accounted for at least 273 of those statewide cases.

"The New York State Department of Health takes the spread of diseases seriously and works with local health departments to identify potential outbreaks and provide guidance on prevention and treatment. While cyclosporiasis is not likely to spread directly from one person to another, and is generally not life-threatening as many people with healthy immune systems recover without treatment, the Department encourages all New Yorkers to be aware of the best practices to prevent Cyclospora and other infections common in the summer months," state heath officials said in a statement.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration are partnering with state and local health departments to determine possible sources of exposure.

The disease is spread by eating or drinking contaminated food or water. Person-to-person transmission is considered unlikely. Previous outbreaks have been linked to imported fresh produce.

Prevention tips include thoroughly washing your hands with soap and water before handling raw fruit and vegetables, then thoroughly washing fresh produce under running water. Firm vegetables should be scrubbed. Damaged or bruised areas on fresh produce should be cut away.

Cyclospora is also killed when food is cooked to 158 degrees Fahrenheit.

The most common symptom is watery diarrhea. Loss of appetite, stomach cramps, weight loss, muscle aches, nausea, vomiting and tiredness are additional symptoms.

Here's more information from the New York DOH.