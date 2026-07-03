Dozens of cyclosporiasis cases reported across New York state, CDC says

Dozens of cyclosporiasis cases were reported across New York state between May 1 and June 16, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says.

The agency is investigating several clusters of the intestinal disease across the United States.

Cyclosporiasis in New York

Between 31-80 cases of cyclosporiasis were reported across New York state between May 1 and June 16, the CDC said. They did not specify where in the state the patients live, but they did say some cases were reported in New York City.

The New York cases have not been connected to one particular source.

During that same time period, there were a total of 145 cases across 17 states, with 20 people being hospitalized, the CDC said. The ages of the patients ranged from 5-86. No deaths have been reported.

According to the CDC, 45 of the 145 patients got sick after eating or drinking while traveling outside the United States.

The agency said there is currently no evidence of a single multistate outbreak of the disease.

What is cyclosporiasis?

Cyclosporiasis is caused by species of the Cyclospora parasite, and it is spread by eating food or drinking beverages containing the parasite, the CDC said.

Common symptoms of cyclosporiasis include diarrhea, loss of appetite, weight loss, cramping, bloating, nausea and fatigue. In rarer instances, the CDC said patients may experience vomiting, body aches, headache, low-grade fever and other flu-like symptoms.

According to the CDC, symptoms usually develop about one week after becoming infected. The CDC said it is possible to have cyclosporiasis and not experience any symptoms.

The CDC said most people will recover from cyclosporiasis without needing any treatment.

Cyclosporiasis cases typically rise between May 1 and August 31 annually, according to the CDC.

The CDC recommends washing produce thoroughly to avoid getting sick. Cooking also kills the parasite.