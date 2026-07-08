Nearly 300 cases of cyclosporiasis reported in NYC, additional 121 across state, health officials say

Nearly 300 cases of cyclosporiasis have been reported in New York City alone over the past two months, and more than 100 additional cases have been reported across the state, health officials said Wednesday.

Multiple clusters of the intestinal disease have been breaking out across the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Cyclosporiasis in NYC

As of July 8, preliminary data shows 273 cases in New York City since May 1, according to the state Department of Health. Officials say 121 cases were reported in the rest of the state during the same time period.

According to state health officials, those numbers are not vastly different from normal case numbers of cyclosporiasis for this time of year. They add cyclosporiasis case counts often rise during spring and summer months.

"The New York State Department of Health takes the spread of diseases seriously and works with local health departments to identify potential outbreaks and provide guidance on prevention and treatment. While cyclosporiasis is not likely to spread directly from one person to another, and is generally not life-threatening as many people with healthy immune systems recover without treatment, the Department encourages all New Yorkers to be aware of the best practices to prevent Cyclospora and other infections common in the summer months," the state health department said in a statement.

New York health officials are working with the CDC, the Food and Drug Administration, and other local health departments to identify possible sources of exposure.

Health officials say there is currently no evidence of a single Cyclospora outbreak linking all recent cases across the U.S.

What is cyclosporiasis?

Cyclosporiasis is caused by eating food or drinking beverages contaminated with Cyclospora parasites, health officials say.

The most common symptom is diarrhea, and other symptoms include loss of appetite, stomach cramps, weight loss, muscle aches, nausea, vomiting and fatigue, according to health officials.

There are steps you can take to prevent the spread of infection.

Experts recommend washing your hands with soap and water before and after handling raw produce, and thoroughly wash all fresh produce under running water before eating, cutting and cooking.

Cyclospora can also be killed by heating food to at least 158 degrees Fahrenheit, health officials say.