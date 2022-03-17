Cuomo calls out Hochul, New York State Legislature in speech to Hispanic clergy in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- In a pointed attack on Gov. Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature, former governor Andrew Cuomo criticized the lawmakers' failure to enact bail reform and take steps to help New Yorkers amid rising inflation.

Cuomo made the comments while addressing a group of Hispanic clergy Thursday morning at Christian Community Neighborhood Church in the Bronx.

It was Cuomo's second public appearance since resigning in August.

During the speech, the former governor called on the legislature to temporarily repeal the gas tax and make changes to bail reform.

"How much pain and suffering and loss will occur while they're taking months to decide whether or not they want to do the job that they were elected to? Do your job, do it today, save lives, stand up and make it happen, and make it happen now," Cuomo said.

There is speculation Cuomo is considering a run for governor. He has released two campaign-style ads in the last few weeks and has $20 million in his campaign war chest.