New York's CREEP Act appears close to passing. Here's what the anti-stalking law would do.

Advocates and lawmakers are trying to close what they call a loophole in New York's laws against stalking and harassment, which they say do not keep up with the digital age.

Push on to pass the CREEP Act

At a rally Thursday in Brooklyn, advocates and lawmakers joined District Attorney Eric Gonzalez in calling on Albany to pass the Ceasing Repeated and Extremely Egregious Predatory Behavior, or CREEP, Act, which would allow New Yorkers to obtain a civil order of protection against someone, even without familial or romantic ties.

"The only way to try to get help is when it escalates into physical violence or a crime," Gonzalez said.

As the law stands now, in order to get a civil order of protection against someone you have to go through Family Court, which means the person has to be a relative or ex-partner.

"As stalking and harassment has moved into the digital age, so, too, must our laws that protect people from that [use] abusive behavior," state Sen. Andrew Gounardes said.

Forty-three other states already have similar laws to the CREEP Act. The bill has passed unanimously in the state Senate and is in committee in the Assembly.

Stalking victims share their stories

In the age we live in, model Lameka Fox says she has to use social media for her career, and with nearly half a million followers, she's used to getting anonymous messages from fans.

"I didn't know I was being stalked until he got into an Uber with me. I was leaving a photoshoot and he got in the car, at the same time left roses, then sent an email about it after," Fox said.

The man, she says, found her address and started showing up outside her apartment.

"I filed three separate police reports and they were like, are you sure it's not someone you dated because that's the only way they would be able to attempt to investigate or offer a protective order," Fox said. "You live in constant fear and anxiety, especially when you realize the only time you'll ever receive protection in this case is if you're physically harmed."

Flashback: Man accused of stalking Taylor Swift at New York City home found mentally unfit to stand trial

Physical therapist Melissa Patnella said she was able to get a criminal order of protection against a former client after he was arrested for stalking her.

"I received hundreds of messages [that were] falsely reported to my professional board and both my husband and I were falsely reported to the FBI," Patnella said.

However, he was then found mentally incompetent to stand trial.

"Meaning his charges were dropped by the state and my temporary criminal order of protection was null and void," Patnella said.