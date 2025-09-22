Credit card information of thousands of New Yorkers sold on 12 websites, Manhattan DA says

Credit card info of thousands of New Yorkers sold on 12 websites, Manhattan DA says

Credit card info of thousands of New Yorkers sold on 12 websites, Manhattan DA says

Credit card info of thousands of New Yorkers sold on 12 websites, Manhattan DA says

The domain names of a dozen websites have been seized by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office after an investigation allegedly found the credit card information of tens of thousands of New Yorkers was being sold online.

DA Alvin Bragg recently told CBS News New York investigative reporter Mahsa Saeidi the stolen information was being purchased with cryptocurrency.

Stolen information sold on 12 websites, Bragg says

The DA's Cybercrimes Bureau found the bad actors had access to more than 1 million stolen cards from across the country, and they sold data from those cards in a structured, sophisticated way on 12 websites.

The websites allowed their customers, alleged criminals in this case, to target specific banks, parts of the country, or even look up people by name.

The price to buy that stolen information was between $8 and $13.

However, starting Monday, if criminals try to go to the sites they'll see they've been taken down by DA's office.

Stolen info is often used in other crimes, Bragg says

When information is stolen, people obviously stand to lose significant amounts of money, but that's not all. Bragg said the stolen information is then used to commit other crimes.

"We see it in our practice. People are stealing information and then using it as a vehicle and a gateway to then go commit a violent crime in someone else's name," Bragg said. "Do credit reports, use complex passwords. Don't give your information out. Be vigilant about clicking on links, an email you get from someone who you don't know who the sender is."

As for who may be behind the credit card information theft, Saeidi reports the DA's office is following the facts and the crypto, adding it wanted to get the information out to the public as soon as possible.

Bragg said the investigation into specific bad actors is underway, and that his office has a history of tracking these people down.