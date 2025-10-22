Coyote attacks another person in Saddle River, N.J., latest in recent spate of attacks

A person was attacked by a coyote in Saddle River, N.J. Tuesday.

Police said the coyote attacked a person working in their yard in the area of Oak Road. The person was knocked to the ground and bitten repeatedly.

Officials said they found the animal and it was "visibly sick" and "had no fear of humans." The coyote was euthanized and was taken in for testing.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Monday afternoon, a woman in Woodcliff Lake was attacked in the backyard of a home while out with the family dog. She was bitten on the back and leg and was treated for her injuries. That attack was caught on surveillance video.

"If you live near a wooded area, that's when you've got to be more aware of your surroundings, because obviously they lurk in heavily forested areas. Keep pet food inside, don't leave it outside, your garbage cans locked. Clear any kind of heavy brush that's in the area, because they like to hide in that. And bird feeders that knock off seeds attract small animals, which attract coyotes," Woodcliff Lake police Capt. Chad Malloy said.

In September, two more people were attacked by coyotes in Saddle River. The coyote in one of those instances tested positive for rabies.