New Jersey coyote attack involving small dog sparks wildlife alert

New Jersey officials are warning residents to be careful after a resident reported their small dog was attacked by a coyote.

A Saddle River resident said their pet was taken into the woods on Wednesday and has not been found. Now, animal control is investigating.

Aggressive coyote warning

The Saddle River Police Department sent out an alert telling people to use caution during coyote mating season, which runs from January to March.

During this time, male coyotes can become more aggressive. Here are some tips officials recommend:

Never leave pets or children outside unattended

Walk pets on a leash

Owners should carry some form of a hazing tool, like an air horn, whistle or stick, that could help defuse a situation with an aggressive animal

Never feed a coyote

Put garbage in tightly closed containers

Remove sources of water

Put away bird feeders at night

Pick up fallen fruit and cover compost piles

Clear brush and dense weeds

Anyone who sees an aggressive or sick animal should contact local police and the New Jersey Division of Fish and Wildlife at 908-735-8793. Outside of normal business hours, people can call the Department of Environmental Protection's hotline at 877-WARN-DEP.

Multiple coyote attacks

There have been multiple coyote attacks in Bergen County in the past few months.

In October, a woman was bitten in the backyard of a Woodcliff Lake home, and a man was bitten by a rabid coyote in Saddle River. A Shih Tzu was also mauled to death.

In September, two people were attacked in Saddle River, with one of the coyotes later testing positive for rabies.