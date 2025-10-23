Coyote mauls dog to death in New Jersey family's yard amid uptick in attacks

A coyote mauled a New Jersey family's pet dog to death in their backyard within days of two other attacks in Bergen County.

The 11-year-old, 8-pound, Shih Tzu was killed over the weekend in Ho-Ho-Kus, prompting a growing concern from its owners amid other attacks in Saddle River and Woodcliff Lake with Halloween approaching.

"They just couldn't save her"

The White family said Thursday they're keeping a close eye on their remaining dog, Bear, whose sister, Happy, was killed by a coyote in their yard on Saddle Brooke Drive on Sunday.

It happened within seconds.

"Brought Bear back in and as I turned around, Happy was being attacked by a coyote," Ken White said.

The father of five said he and his son immediately rushed their dying pet to the vet. Initially, the animal hospital thought they could save Happy, he said.

"They tried to intubate her and at that point they found out she had a deviated trachea," White said. "She wasn't able to breathe and then they did CPR on her."

"They just couldn't save her," Maura White said.

Ken White said he was able to scare the coyote away, but it lingered for a bit before taking off.

"It looked like a German shepherd with a kind of mangy tail," he said.

The Whites said their dogs spent their entire lives together, and just turned 11 last week. Now, Bear just wanders around.

"He's lost without her. It's so sad," Maura White said.

5th North Jersey coyote attack in recent weeks

It marked the fifth coyote attack in recent weeks in North Jersey.

In Saddle River, a rabid coyote bit a man, who managed to fight off the wild animal. Mike Vincent said he needed a quick trip to the hospital after getting attacked Tuesday, and had scars to prove it.

The day before, a coyote went after a woman and golden retriever in Woodcliff Lake. The woman was hospitalized and treated with a number of vaccines before she was sent home.

Two other people in Saddle River were attacked by coyotes in September. In one of those cases, the coyote tested positive for rabies.

There's now a growing concern with Halloween right around the corner.

"Now that they're attacking humans, I think that that's so scary, because kids will be out everywhere next week and who's to say what will happen," Maura White said.

As a precaution, animal control suggested the family get a rabies shot because of their close contact with Happy after she was attacked.

Even the smallest cut can lead to an infection, which is potentially fatal if left untreated.

An expert from Last Resort Wildlife refuge says the heightened coyote activity may be due to dispersal season, when young coyotes venture out to find new territory or easy food, leading them to more populated areas.