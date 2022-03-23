Sources: Mayor Adams will roll back COVID vaccine mandate for athletes, performers

NEW YORK — Mayor Eric Adams will announce Thursday that he's exempting athletes and performers from New York City's private sector vaccine mandate.

Sources tell CBS2's Marcia Kramer he's expected to make the announcement Thursday morning at Citi Field and it will take effect immediately.

This means unvaccinated athletes, like Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving and baseball players who are about to start the season, will be able to play home games.

The mandate for private sector workers will still apply to people with other types of jobs.

Adams had said he felt the vaccine rule was unfair when it came to athletes and performers because a loophole in the measure, imposed under his predecessor, allowed visiting players and performers who don't work in New York to still play or perform even if they are unvaccinated.

Irving, a vaccine holdout, had been among the most high-profile people impacted. He was able to re-join the team in January but only when they played out of town games.

This month, concerns had been raised that the rule would also impact Major League Baseball, with it applying at the outdoor baseball parks in the Bronx and Queens.

Adams, a Mets fan, is scheduled to make an "economic and health-related announcement" Thursday morning at Citi Field, where the Mets play, according to his official calendar that was released Wednesday night.

Adams has been rolling back vaccine mandates and other coronavirus restrictions, including on Tuesday when he said masks could become optional for children under 5 starting April 4.

Mask mandates for older children have already been removed, as well as rules requiring people to show proof of vaccination to dine in a restaurant, work out at a gym or attend a show or go to an indoor sporting event.