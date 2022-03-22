Watch Live: Mayor Adams lifting mask requirement for children ages 2-4 on April 4

Watch Live: Mayor Adams lifting mask requirement for children ages 2-4 on April 4get the free app
NEW YORK -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams is making a health-related announcement Tuesday morning at City Hall.
Mayor lifts mask requirement for ages 2-4
New York City students ages 2 though 4 will no longer be required to wear masks in schools and child care settings starting April 4.
Mayor Eric Adams and Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan made the announcement Tuesday morning. They said the mandate will be lifted, as long as the risk level stays low.
"We can't go by the noise, we have to go by the science, and we have to go by the safety of our children," Adams said. "We want to see our babies' faces."
"Whatever we require as a city, some children and some parents will choose to stay masked, and some will not. Let's be respectful of whatever choice families make," Vasan added. "Let's be kind to each other when it comes to how we each manage our own risk. You don't know what life circumstances someone might be accounting for in their choice to remain masked. Let's remember that our shared experiences over the past two years should be a bond, not a wedge. We've been in this together, and the only way to get through this is indeed together."
The mayor said COVID rates have remained low since the city rolled back the mask requirement for older students earlier this month.
Health commissioner shares the science
Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan joined the mayor with the data behind the decision.
He said cases are increasing slightly citywide -- due, in part, to Omicron subvariant BA.2 -- but hospitalizations remain low.
"Over the next two weeks, we will continue to watch the numbers closely, as we have throughout our pandemic response. And if we see the levels of risk rise -- either before or after the mandate is lifted -- we may be here having another conversation," he said. "However, right now, we feel comfortable saying that if the risk level holds, masks can become optional for our youngest New Yorkers."
Vasan encouraged New Yorkers to get vaccinated and get boosted, and said anyone experiencing symptoms should get tested right away and know there are treatments available.
Setting the stage
Last week, the mayor's new Health Commissioner took over and led his first COVID briefing.
Dr. Ashwin Vasan faced questions about when the city will allow children under the age of 5 to lose their masks.
"I think it's indefinite at this point. People who have tried to predict the future in this pandemic have had egg on their face, and I'm not going to do that today," he said.
Tuesday's announcement also comes as a new Omicron subvariant, called BA.2, is rapidly spreading in New York and New Jersey.
"We're not being alarmist about it. We're just transmitting the information as we get it," Gov. Kathy Hochul said Monday. "But the number one basic way to deal with this right now is if anyone feels symptoms at all, just get tested immediately. That's how we can stop it from spreading."
