Countdown to Book Club with Mary Calvi's 1st virtual meet-up with author Leigh McMullan Abramson

NEW YORK -- Our first official Book Club meet-up is just a few days away.

More than 2,000 people voted, and the top pick was Leigh McMullan Abramson's debut novel, "A Likely Story."

Abramson got her inspiration for the book here in New York City, so CBS2's Mary Calvi stopped by the place where the inspiration came to life.

"This is the New York Society Library. What a stunning setting for you to be doing your work," Calvi said.

"It is. It's so beautiful, it's so inspiring. Just being in such a beautiful room, I think, is inspiring to try to write beautiful words while you're here," Abramson replied. "I feel incredibly lucky that it was so close to my house and I was able to come here so often."

