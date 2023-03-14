Author Leigh McMullan Abramson discusses "A Likely Story," the first book to be read in the CBS New York Book Club

NEW YORK - The votes have been counted for the first book in the CBS New York Book Club.

We asked you to select from our top three "FicPicks."

The voters have spoken, and they've chosen "A Likely Story" by Leigh McMullan Abramson.

It's her debut novel, and it's being released today.

Abramson joined Mary Calvi and Cindy Hsu in studio to talk about being a first-time author.

"It feels amazing. I mean, it's so many years that go into this moment, so for it to finally be here, it was amazing," she said.

Abramson spoke out about the book, and about its creation.

"I wrote a lot of the book at New York Society Library, which is a wonderful place for writers. And it's just inspiring to be in a room with other people working and writing. So much of the book was written there," Abramson said.

