Watch CBS News
Local News

Construction equipment strikes yellow taxi in Brooklyn, 2 injured

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Man lift crashes onto yellow cab in Brooklyn; 2 people hurt
Man lift crashes onto yellow cab in Brooklyn; 2 people hurt 00:46

NEW YORK -- Two people were hurt Thursday after construction equipment hit a yellow taxi in Brooklyn.

Damage to the roof of the cab right above the driver side was clearly visible.

It happened near a construction site on New York Avenue in East Flatbush during the afternoon.

The Department of Buildings said the taxi was passing by when the arm of a man-lift landed on top of it.

A neighbor said he heard a loud noise from inside his home.

"I literally heard a boom. It sounded like two dump trucks hit each other. It sounded like it was right next to me. As I come out and I look, I see the elbow of the bull inside of the yellow taxi," the neighbor said. "The driver was like in shock."

The taxi driver and a passenger were taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries.

There was no immediate word on their condition.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on March 9, 2023 / 5:02 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.