Construction equipment strikes yellow taxi in Brooklyn, 2 injured

NEW YORK -- Two people were hurt Thursday after construction equipment hit a yellow taxi in Brooklyn.

Damage to the roof of the cab right above the driver side was clearly visible.

It happened near a construction site on New York Avenue in East Flatbush during the afternoon.

The Department of Buildings said the taxi was passing by when the arm of a man-lift landed on top of it.

A neighbor said he heard a loud noise from inside his home.

"I literally heard a boom. It sounded like two dump trucks hit each other. It sounded like it was right next to me. As I come out and I look, I see the elbow of the bull inside of the yellow taxi," the neighbor said. "The driver was like in shock."

The taxi driver and a passenger were taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries.

There was no immediate word on their condition.