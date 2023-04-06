Watch CBS News
Connecticut's Beardsley Zoo welcomes 4 North American river otter pups

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Connecticut's Beardsley Zoo welcomes four new river otter pups
Connecticut's Beardsley Zoo welcomes four new river otter pups 00:31

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. -- Connecticut's Beardsley Zoo is welcoming not one, not two, but four new additions to their North American river otter family.

The 4-year-old mother, Tahu, gave birth to her litter on March 23.

The babies remain with their mother for about eight weeks.

The zoo allows for animals to exhibit natural behaviors, so Tahu will have space to raise her pups without needing help from the staff.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on April 6, 2023 / 7:41 PM

