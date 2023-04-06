Connecticut's Beardsley Zoo welcomes 4 North American river otter pups

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. -- Connecticut's Beardsley Zoo is welcoming not one, not two, but four new additions to their North American river otter family.

The 4-year-old mother, Tahu, gave birth to her litter on March 23.

The babies remain with their mother for about eight weeks.

The zoo allows for animals to exhibit natural behaviors, so Tahu will have space to raise her pups without needing help from the staff.