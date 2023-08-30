Watch CBS News
School attendance in Connecticut increasing for first time since pandemic, Department of Education reports

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

HARTFORD, Conn. -- New numbers show that, for the first time since the pandemic, school attendance is on the upswing in Connecticut.

The state's Department of Education says chronic absenteeism declined by about 3.7% last school year. That means about 18,000 more students attended school regularly.

The overall absentee rate is still around 20%, which is up from 10% compared to before the pandemic hit.

First published on August 29, 2023 / 8:15 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

