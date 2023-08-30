School attendance in Connecticut increasing for first time since pandemic, Department of Education reports

Report: School attendance on the upswing in Connecticut

HARTFORD, Conn. -- New numbers show that, for the first time since the pandemic, school attendance is on the upswing in Connecticut.

The state's Department of Education says chronic absenteeism declined by about 3.7% last school year. That means about 18,000 more students attended school regularly.

The overall absentee rate is still around 20%, which is up from 10% compared to before the pandemic hit.