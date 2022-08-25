Connecticut families should receive child tax rebate checks over next few days, Gov. Ned Lamont says

HARTFORD, Conn. -- Gov. Ned Lamont announced Thursday checks for Connecticut's child tax rebate are starting to go out in the mail.

He said most families should receive them over the next few days.

"This is our effort to continue to be the most family-friendly state in the country. By that I mean not only providing you the resources you need to help your kid get back to school, we have the sales tax holiday that goes through Saturday, so hopefully that will allow you to get these resources, do what you need to do to get your kids back to school," Lamont said.

The rebate provides up to $250 per child for a maximum of three children.

It was created as part of the new budget the governor signed into law in the spring.