Court hearing on NYC's controversial congestion pricing plan today

NEW YORK - The MTA's controversial congestion pricing is facing legal challenges in federal court Friday.

Congestion pricing is set to take effect Jan. 5, but that could get delayed.

A judge has scheduled a preliminary injunction hearing for four of the New York-based lawsuits challenging congestion pricing.

The hearing is set to take place at 2 p.m. at U.S. District Court on Pearl Street. The judge will hear from plaintiffs including the United Federation of Teachers, the U.S. Trucking Association of New York, and a group of people including City Councilmembers called New Yorkers Against Congestion Pricing Tax.

The hearing comes as Gov. Kathy Hochul says efforts to settle a lawsuit brought by New Jersey have been at a standstill.

Congestion pricing set to take effect soon

Congestion pricing cleared its final legislative hurdle back in November.

Under Gov. Kathy Hochul's revised plan, the daytime toll with an E-ZPass would cost $9 from 5 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Friday for the next two years. In 2028, the MTA could then raise it up to $12. Tolls will be 75% lower during off-peak hours in a bid to encourage more overnight deliveries.

CBS News New York

The zone covers Manhattan south of 60th Street, and includes the Lincoln, Holland, Hugh L. Carey and Queens Midtown Tunnels, along with the Williamsburg, Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queensboro bridges.

There are some exemptions, including for emergency and government vehicles, school and commuter buses, and for certain low-income drivers and people with medical conditions that keep them from utilizing mass transit.

President-elect Donald Trump has said he would kill the program, and Rep. Mike Lawler has promised to put forward legislation denying the MTA federal funds for as long as the program is in effect.