Lifeguards, FDNY divers searching for missing 15-year-old swimmer off Coney Island

By Hannah Kliger, CBS New York Team

NEW YORK -- Lifeguards and FDNY divers are searching for a 15-year-old swimmer who was reported missing off Coney Island on Thursday. 

A 911 caller reported two teens went missing in the water off the beach near West 22nd Street at around 12:40 p.m. The other teen, a 16-year-old boy, was found in the water and is in stable condition. 

Witnesses told CBS New York's Hannah Kliger the boys were jumping the waves when a current pulled them out and that no lifeguards were on duty. 

There were signs and red flags visible on lifeguard chairs, which indicates the area is closed to swimming, according to the Parks Department. 

This is a developing story. Check for updates. 

First published on July 27, 2023 / 2:13 PM

