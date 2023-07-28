Search resumes for teen who was pulled underwater on Coney Island

NEW YORK - A teen remains missing Friday after trying to escape the scorching heat Thursday.

Officials said he was taking a dip in the water at Coney Island. We're now learning crews have likely turned their rescue mission into a recovery, looking for the body of the 15-year-old.

It's a hot day at the Coney Island beach. While many are looking to spend this summer Friday cooling off in the water, there's a warning from officials to be careful. Thursday's events are serving as a sad reminder of what could happen.

The NYPD flew a helicopter over Coney Island beach Friday morning as police resumed their search for the missing 15-year-old boy who got pulled out to sea Thursday while swimming with his older brother.

Sadly, sources said the rescue mission is looking more like a recovery.

Some of those who live by the beach wonder, if there had been a lifeguard on duty, maybe the boy would have made it to safety. There's a shortage of lifeguards in the city.

"People don't understand the undertows. This looks calm, but underneath, it's very strong," one person said. "That gets you, and without lifeguards, it's not safe."

Witnesses said the teen boys were just knee deep in the water around noon Thursday in an area with signage and red flags up, indicating it was closed to swimming.

One man said he warned the boys the current was strong, but eventually they went out deeper.

"I see everyone screaming. I wake up, I said oh my God, someone's drowning," Fernando Agurto said.

Agurto and two other good Samaritans sprung into action, running in when the boys were being pulled out to sea. They managed to save one of the teens - the older brother, who is 16.

"He was drowning. He was in shock, and he was gasping for air, trying to breathe," John McLean said.

He barely could catch his breath on shore, and his only concern was his younger brother.

"'Get my brother! Get my brother!' I tried to, but when I went around the rocks, the current was pulling me this way, and I see his brother bobbing, the wave just took him under," Benjamin Colon said.

Lifeguards spread out in a grid search looking for the missing teen, until FDNY and NYPD took over.

At Long Beach, three people were swimming in the Lincoln Boulevard section Thursday and had to be rescued. All are expected to be OK.

On Coney Island, the good Samaritans who tried to rescue the two teens said it appeared they didn't know how to swim.

If you're going to the beach, remember to swim by lifeguards in designated swimming areas. They're on duty at New York City beaches until 6 p.m.