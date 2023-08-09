Watch Live: Concorde jet removed from Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum for restoration

NEW YORK -- It's moving day for the Concorde jet that has been on display at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum.

The jet will be floated by barge to the Brooklyn Navy Yard for months of restoration.

The Concorde was the fastest commercial aircraft in the world during its 27 years in service.

This particular plane first went on display 20 years ago on board the Intrepid. It will return in the spring of 2024.