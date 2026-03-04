Con Ed offering reimbursement to Brooklyn residents who lost power after February storm

Con Edison is offering reimbursement to Brooklyn residents who were without power for more than 48 hours during February's winter storm and bitter cold.

"Con Edison recognizes how difficult it was to be without power during the extreme cold. Our crews worked around the clock in challenging conditions to clear snow, repair damage and safely restore service. We are paying validated claims for residential customers in Brooklyn who were without power for more than 48 hours and had food or medicine spoil. Claims can be submitted at coned.com within 30 days of the outage," a Con Ed spokesperson said.

February's outage in Brooklyn started in the aftermath of a snowstorm. The utility blamed melting snow combined with road salt for triggering manhole fires that knocked out power to portions of Bushwick, Flatbush, Williamsburg and Park Slope. About 100 residents along Fourth Avenue near Bergen Street were without power for four days.

To file a claim, click here.