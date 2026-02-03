Brooklyn residents exasperated on fourth day without power

Hundreds of Brooklyn residents have been without power for four days during this bitter cold streak.

Con Ed said those customers in Park Slope are expected to have their power restored Tuesday afternoon.

It all started as a result of manhole fires on Saturday. The utility said those manhole fires were triggered by melting snow from last week's storm.

"As the snow melts, road salt mixes with the water and seeps into the underground system, corroding wires, stressing equipment and causing localized failures," a Con Ed spokesperson said.

Residents along Fourth Avenue near Bergen Street have bene running stoves in their apartments for heat, layering up and have been using flashlights to get around.

"They're acting as though it's some act of God, that we could have never foreseen this. But, you know, this is part of the system and they should develop a system where it's resilient to that more, that it's able to be fixed very easily," Park Slope resident Sam Dealy said.

A local official told CBS News New York progress was made overnight on repairing the underground cables, and restoration efforts were concentrated between St. Mark's Place and Dean Street from Third to Fifth Avenues.

Officials continue to urge residents in the area to make contingency plans since estimated repair completion time has slid before.