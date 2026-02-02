Nearly 2k people still without power in Brooklyn after outage on Saturday

Nearly 2,000 Brooklyn residents are still without power as crews have been working to fix the outage since Saturday.

Neighbors in Park Slope spent a second night without heat after manhole fires erupted. Con Edison worked through Sunday night, attempting to restore power.

Officials said melting snow mixed with road salt made contact with underground electrical equipment, leading to the outages.

Crews are also dealing with snow-covered manholes, which are making it harder for them to access damaged equipment.

As of 6:30 a.m., there are 1,759 customers without service. Neighbors said they are doing whatever they can to stay warm and safe.

"We have extra heaters, and we have blankets. We bring food up, down the stairs for people that can't make it," said resident Elizabeth Corbett.

Harriet Hughes, 83, said she has been suffering since Saturday morning, along with hundreds who live in her building on Warren Street.

"We have no heat, no hot water, it's just horrible. You have to bathe in cold water," she said.

Hughes said she's lived there since 1972 and has never had a problem like this. Another Park Slope resident, Vicente Velez, said he slept in layers and a hat.

Local officials said some residents may have power restored Monday.