Con Ed asks some customers on Staten Island to limit power consumption while repairs are made

NEW YORK - Con Edison is asking some customers on Staten Island to conserve energy while crews repair equipment.

The affected area includes 62,000 customers on the east side of Staten Island.

Con Edison has reduced voltage in the area by 8% to protect equipment as repairs are made.

Con Ed is asking folks to avoid using washers, dryers, microwaves and other high-energy devices until repairs are complete. They are also asking customers to "limit unnecessary use of air conditioning. If you have two air conditioners, use only one and set it to the highest comfortable temperature."

The neighborhoods impacted are:

New Brighton

St. George

Tompkinsville

Brighton Heights

Ward Hill

Stapleton

Grymes Hill

Clifton

Silver Lake

Rosebank

Ft. Wadsworth

Grasmere

Concord

Arrochar

South Beach

Ocean Breeze

Midland Beach

Grant City

New Dorp

Dongan Hills

To report outages and check service status, CLICK HERE, or call 1-800-75-CONED (1-800-752-6633). When calling, customers are asked to note whether their neighbors also have lost power.