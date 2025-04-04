Community Food Bank of New Jersey hosts annual pack-a-thon to fight hunger

Community Food Bank of New Jersey 2025 pack-a-thon to fight hunger

April is National Volunteer Month, a time for people to give back in their communities.

CBS News New York proudly partners with Community Food Bank of New Jersey throughout the year to help tackle hunger and food insecurity around the Garden State.

The organization says last year alone volunteers dedicated more than 90,000 hours -- the equivalent of 43 full-time employees. Volunteers help sort donated food, build senior boxes, make meals, scoop pasta and more.

Today, we're joining them for their annual pack-a-thon in Hillside to pack up meals and raise money for their mission. Then later this year, we'll return for their Thanksgiving turkey drive.

Here are some ways to get involved and help address the greatest need.

What to know about volunteering at CFBNJ

CFBNJ has volunteer opportunities all year long at its warehouses and offsite.

The organization says right now it needs volunteers at its new Garfield Unity Pantry on Midland Ave. in Garfield.

Shifts are mostly on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays and involve stocking and organizing the pantry, unloading deliveries and helping neighbors in need with their shopping.

To sign up to become a volunteer, CLICK HERE. You can also check out the Frequently Asked Questions page for more information.

The sign-up page takes you to a calendar of events, where you can search for a specific event or for a certain number of slots available.