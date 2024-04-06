Community Food Bank of New Jersey packs 161,693 meals in 24-hour Pack-a-Thon #BetterTogether

Community Food Bank of New Jersey packs 161,693 meals in 24 hours!

HILLSIDE, N.J. -- The Community Food Bank of New Jersey packed 161,693 meals and raised more than $80,000 during its annual 24-hour Pack-a-Thon that ended Saturday morning.

Elizabeth McCarthy, CFBNJ president and CEO, said almost 600 volunteers helped pack boxes of food for families, senior citizens, and college students from Friday to Saturday.

"There are over 800,000 people in New Jersey who are food insecure, and so everyone here today has been helping to sort of make a dent in that," said McCarthy.

McCarthy said there's been a much greater need since the pandemic and CFBNJ serves all types of people.

"There is no shame in any of this. Most of the people that come to our pantry are working people that just can't make it to the next paycheck. We really just try to treat everyone with dignity, make sure that we can meet people's needs," she said.

