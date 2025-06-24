Fear of ICE raids prompts Long Island organization to cancel fundraiser

As United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids continue across the Tri-State Area, sparking fear and uncertainty, some Latino groups are canceling events.

CBS News New York's Jennifer McLogan spoke to a Suffolk County organization that raises money for cancer patients and has been forced to make a tough decision.

Committee of Latin American Ladies helps women, children battling cancer

The Committee of Latin American Ladies is canceling their eighth annual cancer patient fundraiser amid fears of ICE raids.

"It's upsetting, and it was a really hard decision because this is something we've been doing for years," said Nitza Franco, with the committee.

Their traditional July barbecue in Central Islip has raised $60,000 so far, helping 15 families.

Funds go toward medical treatment for women and children and, sadly, funerals, as well.

The committee helped Jenova Mendoza, who is grieving the death of her 56-year-old mother, Thelma, who suffered ovarian cancer.

"It's not something that we were prepared for. It was so sudden," Mendoza said. "The organization, they heard, and honestly they just really stepped in immediately."

Justin Slezak's mother, Grace, died from breast cancer and says the Latin American Ladies group was there through it all.

"The organization, they didn't help her just financially, but emotional support," Slezak said. "It's a very sad situation."

"People are worried, documented or undocumented"

There are multiple women battling cancer on the organization's waiting list for help, but families who spoke to CBS News New York said they are fearful of gatherings and showing their faces in public. Some are seeking safe havens in churches, hoping the crackdown blows over.

"We're being impacted by lots of raids in this area. People are worried, documented or undocumented," Franco said.

The Latin American Ladies hope to resume public fundraisers next year.

"It's hard. The work we do is all from the heart. We all volunteer for this," Franco said.

Advocates say Latino immigrants are still afraid to send their kids to school, go grocery shopping and even visit the doctor.