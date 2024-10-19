Watch CBS News
Amundsen's stoppage-time goal helps Crew beat Red Bulls 3-2 in finale

HARRISON, N.J. — Malte Amundsen scored his first goal of the season in the seventh minute of stoppage time Saturday night to help the Columbus Crew beat the New York Red Bulls 3-2 in the regular season finale for both teams.

Columbus (19-6-9) are the No. 2 seed in the MLS Cup Playoffs and take on the No. 7 seed Red Bulls in a best-of-three first-round series.

Amundsen ripped a rolling shot from well-outside the area that slipped inside the post for the winner.

Aziel Jackson scored in the second minute and then set up a goal by Yevhen Cheberko in the 14th to give the Crew a 2-0 lead. Jackson flicked a header, off a perfectly-placed entry played by Cucho Hernandez, from near the penalty spot into the net to open the scoring. Then Jackson played a ball that led Cheberko to the left corner of the 6-yard box for a finish to make it 2-0. It was the 26-year-old defender's first MLS goal in 31 appearances.

Emil Forsberg scored in the 78th minute and then converted from the penalty spot in the 87th for New York (11-9-14) to make it 2-2.

© 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

