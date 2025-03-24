Columbia professors protest policy changes after Trump administration's demands

Columbia University professors gathered Monday to push back against sweeping policy changes after the Ivy League school agreed to several demands by the Trump administration in an effort to restore $400 million in federal funding.

Monday is the first day back from spring break on campus, and the American Association of University Professors held a vigil outside the gates. They said they dressed in black to mourn the loss of academic freedom, holding signs that read, "Hands off our students, faculty and research."

"The administrators are going to be susceptible to political pressure in a way the faculty are not. Faculty have tenure, we can't be sanctioned for the decisions that we make or for our academic speech," said Michael Thaddeus, professor of mathematics at Columbia and vice president of the American Association of University Professors.

Columbia announces sweeping changes to restore funding

Columbia's interim president announced last week the university would make several changes that were requested by the Trump administration, including hiring 36 new special officers with arresting power, modifying the disciplinary process and appointing a new senior vice provost who will review programs like the Center for Palestine Studies and the Institute for Israel and Jewish studies.

The school hopes the Trump administration will now restore the $400 million in federal funding that it pulled.

U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon said over the weekend she believes Columbia is on the right track to unfreeze the funding, and that the federal government was "working on it."

The organization End Jew Hatred, however, says the administration should withhold additional funding.

In a statement it said in part, "[Columbia] is unwilling to specifically prohibit the most problematic types of disruptive protests, merely saying that 'protests in academic buildings...are generally not acceptable.'" It also said Columbia's language about agreeing to prohibiting masks is vague and limited, and that the school failed to adopt the IHRA definition of antisemitism.

