Columbia University says it is increasing campus security after class on Israel disrupted by protesters

NEW YORK -- Columbia University says it is boosting security after an incident on campus involving protesters.

Earlier this week, the university said in a statement a class on "The History of Modern Israel" was disrupted Tuesday by a group of students who handed out fliers showing violent imagery.

"We strongly condemn this disruption, as well as the fliers that included violent imagery that is unacceptable on our campus and in our community. No group of students has a right to disrupt another group of students in a Columbia classroom," the statement read in part.

The school posted an update Wednesday, saying it is modifying security protocols, including patrols from the NYPD and requiring IDs for building access.

School officials say the incident remains under investigation and will include disciplinary action, warning any act of antisemitism or other form of discrimination will not be tolerated.

"Columbia must be a community where we hold people responsible and accountable for their actions. Actions taken to disrupt our classrooms and our academic mission and to intimidate or harass our students are not acceptable and are an affront to every member of our University community," reads the latest statement on the website.

Last year, anti-Israel encampments on campus led to more than 100 arrests, forced the school to cancel its commencement ceremony and, eventually, led to the resignation of the university president.

The school say students can reach out to University Life for support, and ask anyone with information about the incident to contact Public Safety or call 866-627-3768.