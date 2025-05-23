Trump administration says Columbia violated civil rights of Jewish students

The Trump administration says Columbia University violated a federal civil rights law by failing to protect Jewish students.

The Health and Human Services Department accused the school of acting with "deliberate indifference" toward harassment of Jewish students on campus, beginning in October 2023.

The department says it conducted an extensive investigation that included obtaining documents, talking to witnesses, plus reports from the university's own antisemitism taskforce.

"The findings carefully document the hostile environment Jewish students at Columbia University have had to endure for over 19 months, disrupting their education, safety, and well-being," said Anthony Archeval, Acting Director of the Office for Civil Rights at HHS. "We encourage Columbia University to work with us to come to an agreement that reflects meaningful changes that will truly protect Jewish students."

Title VI of the Civil Rights Act blocks federal funding recipients from discrimination based on race, color or national origin. That final category includes "discrimination against individuals that is based on their actual or perceived Israeli or Jewish identity or ancestry," HHS noted.

Columbia, Harvard respond to latest action from Trump administration

Columbia was already the target of more than $400 million in federal funding cuts. Thursday's announcement did not indicate whether the administration will seek further penalties.

The university said in a statement it will continue to work with the government on combatting antisemitism, harassment and discrimination.

"We understand this finding is part of our ongoing discussions with the government. Columbia is deeply committed to combatting antisemitism and all forms of harassment and discrimination on our campus. We take these issues seriously and will work with the Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Education to address them," a Columbia spokesperson wrote.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration is also taking aim at Harvard University. The Department of Homeland Security is barring the school from enrolling foreign students.

Harvard sued and called the move unlawful. About one in four of its students are international.