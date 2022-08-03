College student sisters killed in Suffolk County summer rental home fire

NOYAC, N.Y. -- A deadly fire broke out early Wednesday morning while a family was sleeping. Investigators say two sisters couldn't find their way out.

The tragedy unfolded at the edge of beautiful Noyac Bay in Suffolk County, in a home rented as a valued summer vacation spot, CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reported.

Sadly, that family respected for their intellect and generosity is in mourning.

At 3:35 a.m., with the family asleep -- parents on the first floor and the 3 children on the second -- glass exploded and flames erupted near the kitchen and spread, rescuers said. The two sisters, students at the University of Michigan and Tulane University, became trapped.

"One is 19 years old. The second is 21 years old. They were transported to the hospital in cardiac arrest. CPR was in progress. They continued to work on the two females when they arrived at the hospital. Unfortunately, the two girls did pass away," Southampton Town Police Lt. Susan Ralph said.

The brother, who was in another bedroom, managed to leap from the second story, saving his life. Attempts by the parents to re-enter were thwarted by dense smoke and crackling hot fire.

Daughters Jillian and Lindsay Wiener never made it out. Parents Lewis and Alisa and their son, Zachary, survived with burns and were hospitalized.

The family from Potomac, Maryland was renting the summer home in Noyac, a scenic hamlet between Southampton village and Sag Harbor as a family retreat.

Local tourists reacted.

"We are actually renting a house as well, so it just kind of hits close to home," said Vadim Saltzberg, of Pennsylvania.

"So scary. I can't even imagine. You come here to have a good time, You would never think about something like that," Kristin Saltzberg added.

The Hulls are from South Carolina.

"We rent Airbnbs all the time. We didn't here, but, yeah, so you just assume that everything is going to be safe and wonderful," Tricia Hull said.

Family members of the owners of the home, themselves firefighter volunteers, had responded to the fatal fire. Police and fire marshals huddled with them at the scene. First responders were overcome by the loss.

The exact cause of the blaze is being determined. Lead investigators said it is not suspicious, just a horrible summer tragedy.

Fire officials said the home had smoke detectors, but aren't sure if they were working as designed.

A whole host of volunteers from all over the Hamptons fought valiantly to save lives.