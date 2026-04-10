Crews battle massive factory fire in Queens

Crews battled a massive fire at a factory in Queens on Friday night.

It broke out around 7:30 p.m. at a building on 130th Street between 20th and 22nd avenues in College Point.

Officials are advising those in the area to close their windows to avoid smoke exposure.

Crews battled a massive fire at a factory in Queens on April 10, 2026. CBS News New York

Residents who live nearby told CBS News New York the building houses multiple businesses, including a flower shop and a lumber yard.

"I was, like, shocked ... We never seen fire like this, big buildings like that," one person said.

"That whole area, it's just black smoke ... It's very dense. You know, what is it? It's hard to breathe in that area," another man said.

Hundreds of firefighters spent hours battling the blaze. CBS News New York

"This is one of the worst fires I've ever seen. This is really, it's been going on for a long time," another resident said.

Hundreds of firefighters spent hours battling the blaze.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.