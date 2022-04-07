Music industry legend Clive Davis celebrates 90th birthday with starry celebration in Lower Manhattan

NEW YORK -- Legendary music producer Clive Davis celebrated his 90th birthday at a party in Lower Manhattan on Wednesday.

The Brooklyn native turned 90 on Monday.

Watch Ali Bauman's interview with Davis

Some big names in music, entertainment and news were on hand to honor Davis, including Barry Manilow and CBS Mornings co-host Gayle King.

They paid tribute to his remarkable career at the celebration at Cipriani.