NYC Mayor Eric Adams' "City of Yes" proposal sparks debate at lengthy public hearing. One opposing voice calls it "apocalyptic."

NEW YORK - There was a debate Wednesday at a public hearing on Mayor Eric Adams' rezoning proposal, dubbed "City of Yes," which impacts housing. Some argue it will transform neighborhoods with little benefit to those who need it most.

The plan aims to address the housing crisis by increasing supply citywide. With more than 1,000 pages of text, it is being called the most ambitious proposal of its kind since the 1960s.

At a public hearing Wednesday, the City Planning Commission heard more than 12 hours of feedback from officials and residents both in person and remote.

Testimony for and against the proposal did not divide neatly along political party lines. While many speakers agreed that housing must be made more affordable, they disagreed on whether "City of Yes" is the answer. Conflict arose over parking mandates and the adequacy of infrastructure to support the proposed changes.

Already having passed environmental and commercial elements of the plan — "City of Yes for Carbon Neutrality" and "City of Yes for Economic Opportunity" — the City Council is expected to take its final vote on "City of Yes for Housing Opportunity" in the fall.

Opposing voice says "City of Yes" would destroy NYC's middle class

For urban planner Paul Graziano, home is a slice of suburbia in Flushing. It's one of many Queens neighborhoods full of single-family homes.

"Whitestone, Bayside, Douglaston, Little Neck, parts of College Point, huge parts of Queens are like this," he said.

Under the mayor's proposed "City of Yes for Housing Opportunity," areas like his would be rezoned for new construction.

"This plan needs to be scrapped," Graziano said.

He has become a leading voice of opposition to a proposal he calls "apocalyptic," comparing it to a "nuclear bomb" that would destroy the middle class in New York City. He believes the project would transform the look and feel of lower-density neighborhoods in the outer boroughs, benefitting wealthy real estate developers without mandated affordability for renters.

