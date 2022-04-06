City Council looks to strengthen fire safety rules in wake of Bronx high-rise blaze

NEW YORK -- Almost three months after the Bronx high-rise fire that killed 17 people, the city is considering new safety rules.

The City Council is expected to meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday to introduce a slew of bills, which some members believe could have made a big difference.

Life will never be the same at Twin Parks North West, where 17 people died on Jan. 9 from a fire.

"It's our family, our sons and our daughters. We cannot be able to forget that," Imam Musa Kabba told CBS2.

The City Council is introducing its toughest forms of legislation to date in response to the horrific fire. At least nine bills are being proposed, including one that would reduce the amount of time for a landlord to correct a violation to keep or maintain self-closing doors.

Another would make it illegal to sell an electric space heater without it automatically shutting off based on temperature, and another would mean building owners must maintain a minimum temperature of 62 degrees during the colder months.

The introduction of these bills follows multiple lawsuits, which have already been filed against the housing companies, developers and investment groups associated with the building. One of the attorneys on the case, Ben Crump, said there were violations of multiple safety rules in the wrongful deaths.

Twin Parks North West hasn't commented recently on the lawsuits or the fire itself, but the company did say it would continue to work with families to find other housing options for those impacted.

