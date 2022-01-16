Bronx high-rise fire: How to help victims and their families

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) -- Seventeen people, including eight children, were killed last Sunday in one of the deadliest fires in New York City's history.

Several other victims were hospitalized, some with critical injuries.

WATCH: Mayor, FDNY Commissioner on Bronx fire investigation

City officials and community leaders are working to provide shelter and other services to displaced residents.

Organizers stress services are available regardless of immigration status.

IF YOU WERE IMPACTED

A city-run service center will be open daily from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Monroe College's Ustin Hall on Jerome Avenue. The Red Cross also set up an emergency center at Tapco School on Folin Street.

To report or reach a missing person, call 311 (212-639-9675 for Video Relay Service, or TTY: 212-504-4115). If you are outside the city, dial 212-639-9675 (212-NEW-YORK).

The city also has information about mental health services, burial assistance, pet care and more listed HERE.

HOW TO HELP

If you would like to help those impacted, officials say financial donations are preferred. The mayor's office established a fund where you can donate HERE.

Bronx officials are collecting donations at the following locations:

Monroe College's Ustin Hall from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday

State Sen. Gustavo Rivera's office at 2432 Grand Concourse from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday

Assemblymember Yudelka Tapia's office at 2175C Jerome Avenue from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday

Councilmember Oswald Feliz's office at 573 East Fordham Road from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday

Grateful for the outpouring of love, support and prayers for our Neighbors at #TwinParks affected by Sunday's 5-alarm residential fire. Thank You All for helping our residents and families in need. Several relief efforts to support the families. ???? pic.twitter.com/g4n2FA6v4t — Hon. Vanessa L. Gibson, MPA (She, Her, Hers) (@Vanessalgibson) January 10, 2022

The Gambian Youth Organization is collecting donations for local families at 214 East 181st St and online HERE.

The Salvation Army New York Division also set up the Bronx Fire Relief Fund. Text "bronxfire" to 41444 for a link to make a donation.

New York Attorney General Letitia James warns people to beware of fake charities. Find tips from here office HERE.