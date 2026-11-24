More than three dozen big-screen movie stars whose deep-pocket donations helped the Democrats flip the Senate are now taking sides in the leadership fight, urging senators to back insurgent Chris Van Hollen over Chuck Schumer.

Stars like Robert De Niro and Jane Fonda say the 56 members of the Democratic Caucus should just say no to New York's senior senator, but Schumer is not talking like someone fearful of losing his position.

"Look, I'm confident I'll be the next leader," Schumer said Tuesday.

Schumer insists he has the votes to become the next majority leader of the Senate, after orchestrating a campaign in which his party picked up a net nine seats to flip control of the upper house.

"And we're all going to roll up our sleeves and we're going to focus on lowering costs, ending corruption," Schumer said.

Maryland Sen. Chris Van Vollen, left, and New York Sen. Chuck Schumer Getty Images

However, Schumer is facing headwinds to his candidacy from 40 donors, fundraisers and celebrities, like the aforementioned De Niro and Fonda, plus Marisa Tomei and Chelsea Handler, who signed a letter calling for new leadership and supporting Van Hollen, Schumer's progressive challenger representing Maryland.

"There is a real need and desire for something different to happen," Handler said in a statement. "This is an opportunity. This is a window. We need to, like, get the ball and run with it, and I don't believe that Chuck Schumer is going to do that."

The celebrities have no say in the outcome. It will be decided by a behind-closed-doors vote of the 56 Democrats and those like independent Bernie Sanders, who votes with the caucus and opposes Schumer.

At 67, Van Hollen is nine years younger than Schumer, and has been in the Senate for nine years, compared to Schumer's 27.

J.C. Polanco, a law professor at the University of Mount St. Vincent in the Bronx, said the concern is all the fans of the celebrities who will be calling their senators to ask them to dump Schumer.

"Chuck Schumer wants to see cohesion, wants to see unity, and, let's be honest, this actually disrupts him," Polanco said. "I think he's in a good position to continue as leader, majority leader, but, my goodness, this is the last thing you need after such a successful blue tsunami."

New Yorkers seem mixed on the idea of Schumer becoming the next majority leader.

"You know, I like his passion, but to answer that question, I'm not sure," one man said.

"Yes. He's got a long history of service, great service," a woman said.

"I think we need a younger person, because, um, young people that are a little bit more in tune with what's going on these days," another woman added.