Washington — Former Democratic Rep. Mary Peltola defeated GOP Sen. Dan Sullivan in the Alaska Senate race, CBS News projects, adding to the new Democratic majority in the Senate two weeks after Election Day.

With the Alaska race now decided, Democrats will control 56 Senate seats to Republicans' 44.

Peltola, 53, was the first Democrat to represent Alaska in the House in 50 years in 2022. She is now set to become the first Alaska Native to be elected to the Senate, and the first Democrat to be elected to the Senate in the state since 2008.

Sullivan, a second-term senator and a Marine veteran, was fighting to hold on to the seat. Peltola successfully portrayed herself as an independent voice for the state. She lost her reelection bid for Alaska's sole House seat in 2024 by less than 3 points, while President Trump won the state by 13 points. But the dynamics were more favorable for her this cycle, with the unpopular war in Iran and high gas and diesel prices hanging over Republican candidates.

The contest was decided by ranked-choice voting. In addition to Sullivan, Peltola faced off against another candidate with nearly the same name as the incumbent, Daniel J. Sullivan, and Republican Gerald Heikes.

The second Dan Sullivan, a former teacher, added a wrinkle to the race. He announced he was challenging the sitting senator in June, prompting an unsuccessful push to remove him from the ballot. But both Dan Sullivans ultimately appeared on the ballot, in a development that Republicans argued could impact the incumbent senator's chances.

About a week and a half before Election Day, the Trump administration sued to prevent the Alaska Senate election from being certified if Sen. Sullivan were to lose to Peltola because of the other Daniel Sullivan.

But in the end, Peltola's margin was large enough that those votes wouldn't have made a difference.

Heading into election night, polls showed a dead heat between Peltola and Sen. Sullivan. Republicans sent their biggest names to stump for Sullivan, including Vice President JD Vance. And the Senate GOP's main super PAC, the Senate Leadership Fund, spent heavily in the race.

Republicans had hoped to retain the seat and their GOP majority in an unexpectedly competitive environment this cycle. Though Democrats initially faced steep headwinds, competitive races opened up in several states that Mr. Trump had won in 2024 by double digits, including Alaska.