Bernie Sanders says he won't support Schumer as Democratic leader in new Congress

Washington — Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders said Tuesday he won't support New York Sen. Chuck Schumer as Democratic leader when the party takes control of the Senate, becoming the most prominent progressive to oppose his candidacy to date.

Sanders made the announcement at a press conference at the Capitol, saying last week's midterm elections were "about change." Democrats will control at least 54 seats when the 120th Congress convenes in January.

"It was an election across the country, in red states and blue states, where people were looking around them and saying, 'What is going on in America, when I am struggling to put food on the table, pay for healthcare, pay for housing, and I'm worried not only that my life economically is going nowhere, everything being equal, my kid in the richest country in the history of the world is going to have the lowest standard of living than I do?' And while all of this is going on, the billionaire class has never ever had it so good," Sanders said.

He added: "I personally have known Chuck Schumer for over 30 years, and I like Chuck. Nobody who works harder than Chuck Schumer. But in my view, the time is now for change, and I will not be supporting Chuck to be reelected as the Democratic leader."

Sanders, an independent who caucuses with the Democrats, called for "a vigorous debate about the direction of the Democratic Party."

"We need to have that out in the open to show the American people that a new day has come and that their votes meant a new direction in Washington," he said.

Sanders appeared alongside Michigan Democratic Sen. Elissa Slotkin, who said that "whoever wants to run this caucus should come forward with a plan on how they're going to govern differently, what they're going to do in the first 100 days to put money in people's pockets, and then in particular how they're going to communicate differently."

Slotkin said she is "not actively seeking this job" but is "seeking change."

"Whoever wants my vote is going to have to show me a concrete plan that's definitively different," Slotkin said. "I'm a no until and unless I see that from anyone."

No contender has emerged to challenge Schumer's role atop the Senate Democratic caucus, but Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland has come the closest to throwing his hat in the ring. After initially saying he would not pursue the position, Van Hollen has said this week that he's exploring a potential run.

"What I've said from the very beginning is, we shouldn't have a coronation," he said on Monday. "I'm in listening mode and haven't shut the door."

At an event on Tuesday, Van Hollen said he is "in the process right now of calling my colleagues."

"I'm actively calling my colleagues because at the end of the day, this is a vote in the Democratic caucus," he said.

Democrats are expected to hold their leadership elections in early December.