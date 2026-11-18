Maryland Sen. Angela Alsobrooks says she is supporting New York Sen. Chuck Schumer as Senate Democratic leader, rather than her colleague, Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen, who recently announced a challenge to Schumer's leadership.

Alsobrooks said she made a commitment to Schumer before Van Hollen entered the race, according to CBS News Baltimore's media partner The Baltimore Banner.

Alsobrooks announced her support for Schumer during a Bethesda-Chevy Chase Democratic Breakfast Club meeting.

"I do support Chris as a colleague and everything, but I am definitely a person of my word," Alsobrooks said.

Van Hollen announces challenge to Schumer

Van Hollen announced on Nov. 12 that he will challenge Schumer for Senate Democratic leader. Four Democratic senators have said they will support Van Hollen. Everyone else is staying quiet for now.

A vote is scheduled for Dec. 1.

Van Hollen, 67, has been in the Senate since 2017 after representing Maryland in the House for more than a decade.

Van Hollen gains support from progressives

The Maryland Democrat has gained attention from progressives in recent years. In 2024, he vocally supported restricting weapons shipments to Israel and criticized the Biden administration's posture toward the war in Gaza.

Van Hollen also gained attention when he traveled to El Salvador last year to meet with Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Salvadoran national who lived in Maryland and had been sent to the country's notorious CECOT prison.

Van Hollen criticizes Schumer's approach

In an interview with MS NOW announcing his run for majority leader, Van Hollen acknowledged he is an "underdog," but said he has spoken with caucus members and believes the race is "very much in flux."

Asked what he would do differently from Schumer, Van Hollen suggested the current leader hasn't taken a firm enough stance on using the power of the purse to force the Trump administration to end the Iran war. He told host Jen Psaki that Democrats should use the Dec. 11 deadline to fund the government as leverage, saying it "should not be a finger-in-the-wind issue."

Van Hollen also criticized Schumer for, in his view, moving behind the scenes to back certain candidates in Democratic primaries — a longstanding point of contention for progressives.

"On the political side of the equation, we shouldn't have a Democratic leader who is getting involved in picking sides in open Democratic primaries. … We have two senators right now in the United States Senate who wouldn't be there if the current majority leader had his way," Van Hollen said, referring to El-Sayed and Minnesota Sen.-elect Peggy Flanagan.

Schumer has led Senate Democrats since 2017

Schumer has led Senate Democrats since 2017, when he succeeded retiring Sen. Harry Reid of Nevada.