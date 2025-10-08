Mayor Eric Adams moves to have 2 Christopher Columbus statues landmarked. Here's the response from some mayoral candidates.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams may be almost 5,000 miles away in Albania, but he was at the center of the mayor's race on Wednesday due to his recent campaign to landmark statues of Christopher Columbus in Manhattan and Queens.

The mayor launched the endeavor just days before Columbus Day, which is on Monday.

The Columbus statues controversy

Adams is asking the Landmarks Preservation Commission to hold a public hearing on a request filed by the former head of the Columbus Citizens Foundation to make the two statues public landmarks, which would mean they can't be torn down.

Mayor Eric Adams is working to get two Christopher Columbus statues in New York City landmark status, meaning they cannot be torn down. CBS News New York

The controversy stems from former Mayor Bill de Blasio's tenure, when there were charges by activists claiming that Columbus should not be viewed as an heroic explorer but as someone whose expeditions led to the killing and enslavement of indigenous Americans.

Adams also wants to establish grants for cultural programs and art projects dedicated to the indigenous community, Kramer reported.

Read more: NYC leaders considering ways to tell whole story on explorers and historical figures honored with monuments

"We should respect that part of the Italian community's cultural heritage"

Adams has proudly marched in the Columbus Day parade but can probably expect more accolades this year, because of his campaign to have the statues remain in perpetuity.

Deputy Mayor Randy Mastro, who was speaking for the mayor while he is overseas, said the statues mean a lot to the Italian-American community.

"These are symbols of something important to them, and we should respect that part of the Italian community's cultural heritage," Mastro said.

Mastro also admitted it was an attempt by Adams to thwart any efforts by Queens Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani, should he win the election, to try to accomplish what de Blasio was unable to do -- have the statues torn down.

Kramer asked Mastro if he there is concern Mamdani will try to do what de Blasio could not.

"Of course there is. He posted a video of himself making an obscene gesture, and saying tear it down as to the the monument in Queens," Mastro responded.

Mamdani's response

Kramer asked Mamdani if he'd set his sights on getting rid of the statues.

"I can tell you that my focus is not on statues. It's on substance of making this city more affordable for New Yorkers. That's what I'm going to focus on for the first 100 days," Mamdani said.

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who fought de Blasio's efforts, cheered Mayor Adams' actions.

"Good for him, good for him, good for him," Cuomo said. "I have long fought to protect the Columbus statue and the symbolism. We won during the de Blasio administration, and I think Mayor Adams is doing the right thing."